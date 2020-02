Tipperary senior footballers need to build on last weekend’s performance according to manager David Power.

The Premier County face Louth in Drogheda in round 2 of the National League division 3.

The former All-Ireland minor football winning manager says Louth will provide a stern test for his side.

Tipp FM will bring full live coverage of the game from Drogheda at 2pm this Sunday, in association with John Kennedy Motors, Main Toyota dealers Clonmel.