The Tipperary senior footballers are under no illusions as to how tough Division 2 will be this year.

Kildare and Donegal are down from Division 1 while Armagh and Fermanagh were promoted last year.

They join Clare, Cork, Meath and Tipp in the battle to secure Division 1 status for 2020.

Tipp captain Conor Sweeney says it will be the perfect build up for the Munster and All Ireland Championships.

Liam Kearns side get their campaign underway on January 27th away to Meath.