Toomey: Winning isn’t everything but it does bring confidence

Tipperary go into next Sunday’s All Ireland Senior Football semi-final with confidence.

That’s according to lead analyst with the team Tommy Toomey.

The Premier have been unbeaten since play resumed after the Covid lockdown and bridged an 85 year gap to win the Munster title.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Tommy Toomey this will stand to them against Mayo in Croke Park.

“People will say winning isn’t everything but when you’re developing in from an era when Tipperary over the last few years hadn’t been successful on the field, we’d been losing a lot of matches.”

“We’ve now hit a vein of winning our last five competitive games – two League games and three Championship games.”

“This builds confidence on its own of realising that you can win games and this is going to be vital in Croke Park on Sunday.”

