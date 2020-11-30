Tipperary won’t fear Mayo according to manager David Power

The Premier County meet Mayo in the All-Ireland football semi-final on Sunday in Croke Park.

The game is a repeat of the 2016 semi-final, which Mayo won by five points.

However, speaking to Tipp FM, Power said the Premier will have no fear on Sunday.

“We’ve some very, very good players and they’re not going to fear Mayo.”

“We have huge potential and we have to use the confidence from winning that Munster final in the right way. Embrace the challenge against Mayo.”

“Enjoy the occasion – I keep saying that – go out and enjoy it because we’re in a very privileged position and we must honour that.”