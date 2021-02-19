Tipperary have picked up a football All Star award

Conor Sweeney captained the Premier to their first Munster crown since 1935 back in November and has been rewarded with a place at full-forward.

The Ballyporeen clubman joins Declan Browne in 1998 and 2003, and Michael Quinlivan in 2016 as the only other Tipp footballers to be selected in the prestigious team.

All-Ireland senior football champions Dublin have collected nine of the All-Stars on offer for the 2020 season.

Midfielder Brian Fenton, who has never lost a Championship game – wins his fifth All-Star, with James McCarthy, Ciaran Kilkenny, Con O’Callaghan, Niall Scully, Dean Rock, John Small, Eoin Murchan and Michael Fitzsimons the other Dublin players in the 15.

Ulster champions Cavan have three players in this year’s team.

Mayo’s Cillian O’Connor and Oisin Mullin complete the side.

The Hurling All-Star team, Football and Hurling Players of the Year and Football and Hurling Young Players of the Year will be revealed tomorrow evening.