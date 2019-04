Tipperary will hope to maintain their push for a place in Phase 2 of the Munster Minor Football Championship this evening.

Having comprehensively beaten Waterford in their opening game they go up against Clare in Ennis later.

The Banner overcame Limerick in their first game of the championship last week.

Tipp manager Matt O’Doherty says they’ll be giving their all in Cusack Park this evening.

Throw-in is at 6.45 this evening and we’ll have regular live updates here on Tipp FM.