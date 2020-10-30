Tipp well aware of Clare challenge

Tipp captain Conor Sweeney says they will need to up their game for this weekend’s Munster Senior Football quarter clash with Clare.

The Premier County secured their Division 3 League status with victory over Leitrim last weekend.

However speaking to Tipp FM after the game the Ballyporeen man said this weekend will be a much more difficult challenge.

“It’s a quick turnaround – we’ve to get the bodies right and more importantly the heads right.”

“That performance won’t do against Clare who are a very good side so we know we’ll have to up it.”

“2-11 today I think we got and we would consider ourselves under performing so not a bad place to be going into the Championship but a couple of things to work on.”

Throw-in is at 1 o’clock in Semple Stadium on Sunday.

