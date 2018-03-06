Tipp warned not to take Louth for granted

Tipperary senior footballers will go into Sundays League clash against Louth in confident mood.

However Tipp FM analyst Tom McGrath says Liam Kearns side won’t underestimate their opposition.

The sides meet in Semple Stadium as part of a re-fixed double header following last weekend’s cancellations.

A win would guarantee Tipp at least stay in Division 2 for next season.

However speaking on Extra Time last evening Tom McGrath said Louth won’t go down without a fight.



The game will be live here on Tipp FM.