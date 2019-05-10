Tipp taking nothing for granted against Limerick

Tipperary will be firm favourites to see of the challenge of Limerick in the Munster Senior Football quarter final this weekend.

However Tipp captain Conor Sweeney says they will be taking nothing for granted against the Treaty men.

Limerick finished second from bottom in Division 4 of the League while Tipp spent this year in Division 2.

Conor Sweeney says Limerick are very much a step into the unknown.

Throw-in is at 7 o’clock on Saturday evening in Semple Stadium.

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir Business Park, Cahir.