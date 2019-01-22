Tipp planning without high profile absentees for League

Tipperary senior footballers have been busy preparing for the start of the national football league campaign which gets underway next Sunday afternoon against Meath in Navan.

Tipp started last years league campaign with an away win against Cork and will be hoping to secure back to back wins in the league against Meath next weekend after accounting for the royals in Semple Stadium last spring.

Tipp didn’t take part in the recent McGrath cup opting to play some challenge games and focus on training instead.

Preparations have gone well overall however Tipp manager Liam Kearns said on last nights ‘Extra Time’ show here on Tipp FM that he has had to plan around some high profile absentees