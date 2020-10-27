Tipp need to up their game ahead of Clare clash

Tipperary’s senior footballers will need to up their performance if they’re to beat Clare next weekend in the Munster quarter final.

That’s the view of analyst Martin Quinlivan speaking on Tipp FM’s Extra Time last night.

Tipp beat Leitrim over the weekend to secure their place in Division 3 for next year.

Martin Quinlivan says given Tipp’s achievements in recent years surviving in Division 3 is nothing to celebrate.

“In fairness I think we would have struggled against most teams (with that performance).”

“I don’t think there’s anybody celebrating avoiding relegation to Division 4 – and I don’t think we should be. Not with a core group of players that played in an All Ireland semi-final only four years ago and two years ago were within 30 seconds of being promoted to Division 1.”

“So I don’t think there’s any great celebrating and as David (Power) said a huge amount to improve on for next week. But in fairness to him I think he summed it up fairly well – goal achieved.”