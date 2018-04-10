Tipp name Minor team to face Kerry

Tipperary take on Kerry in the Munster Minor football championship tomorrow evening.

The sides meet in Semple Stadium in the new look championship which switches from Under 18 to Under 17.

Manager Matt O’Doherty has named his starting 15 which will be captained by Grangemockler-Ballyneale’s Mark O’Meara.

Throw-in is at 7 o’clock on Wednesday evening and we’ll have regular updates here on Tipp FM.

Tipperary will line out as follows;

1. Callan Scully – Nenagh Éire Óg

2. Tommy McDonagh – Cahir

3. Shane Lowe – Moyne-Templetuohy

4. Christy McDonagh – Cahir

5. Mark O’Meara (Capt.) – Grangemockler-Ballyneale

6. Kevin Hayes -Moycarkey-Borris

7. Johnny Ryan – Arravale Rovers

8. Billy Murphy – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

9. Keith Ryan – Upperchurch-Drombane

10. Max Hackett – Moycarkey-Borris

11. Alan Flannery – Galtee Rovers

12. Devon Ryan – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

13. Christy English – Ballyporeen

14. Kyle Shelly (Vice Capt.) – Moycarkey-Borris

15. Eddie Daly – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams