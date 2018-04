Nerves played a part in Tipp minors’ defeat to Kerry last night, according to their manager.

Despite suffering a 14 point loss, Matt O’ Doherty praised the workrate of the players – particularly in the first half.

The Premier now move on to face Limerick in the play-offs in two weeks time.

Speaking after the game, Matt O’ Doherty says they’re dealing with players two years younger than in previous years and it’s a challenge…