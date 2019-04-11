Tipp minors hoping to build on Waterford success

Following their impressive win over Waterford, Tipperary’s Minor footballers must now switch attention to their next outing against Clare according to captain Kyle Shelly.

The Moycarkey Borris star forward hit 2-8 of Tipp’s tally of 4-13 as the Premier comprehensively beat the Deise by 18 points in their Munster Championship clash at Sean Treacy Park last night.

Shelly told Tipp FM Sport all the hard work and preparation put in at Dr Morris Park showed in the game but now they have to focus on the next match against Clare in Ennis next week.