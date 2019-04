Tipp minor footballers lost out to Clare in the second round of phase one of the Munster Championship last evening.

Despite a strong start from the Premier, an Eoin Talty goal pushed the Banner on and they took the lead heading into the break.

Tipp never got back on top, and it finished 1-10 to 6 points to Clare.

Tipp Manager Matt O’Doherty says he’s disappointed with the outcome…