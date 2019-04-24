Tipp minors face must-win game against Limerick

Tipperary’s minor footballers are facing into a must-win clash against Limerick in the Munster championship this evening.

Victory for Matt O’Doherty’s side in their final Phase 1 clash would see them through to a play-off with Clare.

Tipp have already beaten Waterford and lost to the Banner in their opening games while Limerick have recorded a draw and a loss.

Manager Matt O’Doherty says they know Limerick will make for formidable opponents…

Throw-in at Sean Treacy Park in Tipp Town is at 7 o’clock this evening.