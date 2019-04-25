Tipp minors through to Darrel Darcy Cup final

Tipperary dug out a 10 points a piece draw against a dogged Limerick side that wouldn’t go away in the Munster Minor championship last night at Sean Treacy Park.

The teams were tied on 5 points each at half time as Tipp moved clear in the second half before a last gasp equaliser for Limerick tied the game.

Captain Kyle Shelly was to the fore for Tipp throughout as the Moycarkey Borris star hit 0-7 for the premier on the night.

The result means Tipp now progress to the phase one final to play Clare for the Darrel Darcy cup on May 7th.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after the game Tipp manager Matt O Doherty said he was delighted his side worked so hard to get the victory..