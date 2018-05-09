Tipp minors bow out of Munster championship

Tipperary minor footballers bowed out of the Munster minor football championship after a two point defeat to Clare in the semi final last night on a scoreline of 1-9 to 2-4.

An early Tipp goal by Moycarkey’s Max Hackett ensured Tipp led 1-2 to 0-4 at the break however Clare fought their way back into the tie.

Christy English scored a goal for Tipp in the second half but a goal by Clare’s Kevin Keane and late points from full forward Shane Meehan saw the Banner progress.

After the game Tipp manager Matt Doherty told Tipp FM Sport his charges fought hard but it was a disappointing result.