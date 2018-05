Tipperary take on Clare this evening in the Munster Minor Football Championship.

Following their opening round defeat to Kerry the Premier County have seen off the challenges Limerick and Waterford in the play-offs to earn a place in the provincial semi-finals.

Throw-in is at 7 o’clock this evening in Semple Stadium – the game will be live here on Tipp FM with commentary from Paul Jenkins and Shane Stapleton.

Cork and Kerry meet in this evenings other semi-final in Tralee.