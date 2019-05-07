Tipp minors aiming to overcome underdogs tag against Clare

Tipp minor footballer manager Matt O’Doherty has named his side to take on Clare for the Darrel Darcy Cup tomorrow evening.

There is just one change in the starting personnel from round 3 as Jamie Holloway from Carrick Swans, makes his first appearance of the campaign having recovered from injury to take his place among the forwards.

Tipp went down earlier in the Munster championship to Clare in Ennis but fought back to draw with Limerick and qualify for the Phase 1 final.

The winner of the clash with Clare will take on Cork and Kerry in phase two of the minor football championship with the top two progressing to the Munster final.

Matt O’Doherty is happy with the format of this year’s competition and will look to see improvements from Tipp this time round against the Banner.

Throw-in on Wednesday evening is at 7 o’clock at the Gaelic Grounds – the game will be live here on Tipp FM.