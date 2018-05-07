Tipp minor team to face Clare named

The Tipperary minor football team to play Clare in the Munster Championship Semi-Final tomorrow evening has been announced.
Manager Matt O’Doherty has kept faith in the same starting 15 that lined out in their second playoff game against Waterford almost 2 weeks ago.
Throw in in Semple Stadium is at 7pm tomorrow evening.
The team line out as follows:
1. Callan Scully – Nenagh Éire Óg
2. Tommy McDonagh – Cahir
3. Shane Lowe – Moyne-Templetuohy
4. Christy McDonagh – Cahir
5. Mark O’Meara (Capt.) – Grangemockler-Ballyneale
6. Gavin Meagher – Inane Rovers
7. Johnny Ryan – Arravale Rovers
8. Keith Ryan – Upperchurch-Drombane
9. Kevin Hayes -Moycarkey-Borris
10. Max Hackett – Moycarkey-Borris
11. Devon Ryan – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
12. Christy English – Ballyporeen
13. Kyle Shelly – Moycarkey-Borris
14. Seán O’Connor – Clonmel Commercials
15. Eddie Daly – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams