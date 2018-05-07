Tipp minor team to face Clare named

The Tipperary minor football team to play Clare in the Munster Championship Semi-Final tomorrow evening has been announced.

Manager Matt O’Doherty has kept faith in the same starting 15 that lined out in their second playoff game against Waterford almost 2 weeks ago.

Throw in in Semple Stadium is at 7pm tomorrow evening.

The team line out as follows:

1. Callan Scully – Nenagh Éire Óg

2. Tommy McDonagh – Cahir

3. Shane Lowe – Moyne-Templetuohy

4. Christy McDonagh – Cahir

5. Mark O’Meara (Capt.) – Grangemockler-Ballyneale

6. Gavin Meagher – Inane Rovers

7. Johnny Ryan – Arravale Rovers

8. Keith Ryan – Upperchurch-Drombane

9. Kevin Hayes -Moycarkey-Borris

10. Max Hackett – Moycarkey-Borris

11. Devon Ryan – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

12. Christy English – Ballyporeen

13. Kyle Shelly – Moycarkey-Borris

14. Seán O’Connor – Clonmel Commercials

15. Eddie Daly – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams