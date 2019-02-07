Tipp hoping for first success of League campaign

Tipperary senior footballers are heading into their game against Donegal this weekend with a positive attitude.

That’s despite their loss in the opening round to Meath, and drawing with Fermanagh last weekend, combined with the loss of a number of high profile players due to injury.

Tipp coach Shane Stapleton says any team can beat any opposition on any given day.

He says with the exception of a small number of teams, the rest are on a fairly level playing field.

This Sunday, Tipperary Senior Footballers welcome Donegal to Semple Stadium for Round 3 of the Aliianz Football League at 2pm.

Tipp FM’s live coverage of the game is in association with Kevin O’Leary Opel, Clonmel.