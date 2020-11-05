Tipp go in search of Munster final spot

Tipperary senior football manager David Power insists that their Munster semi-final clash with Limerick is not a revenge mission.

Limerick shocked his side last year in the Munster championship with a seven point win, and both sides meet again this Saturday after winning their respective quarter finals last weekend.

David Power says they can only focus on getting the best out of themselves in the semi-final.

“I suppose people are going to be saying that we owe Limerick one but I think ultimately it will come down to ourselves again – getting that performance, being mentally and physically ready for this game.”

“That’s what it’s about – it’s not about revenge for last year. The players know – they were probably disappointed with last years performance.”

Throw in at the Gaelic Grounds is at 1.15.

We’ll have live commentary on Tipp FM on Saturday with thanks to Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir.