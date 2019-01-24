Tipp gearing up for battle with Royals

Liam Kearns says his players will give their opening National Football League fixture their best shot.

Tipp travel to Navan to face Meath without a number of players who are injured, and last year’s captain Robbie Kiely who’s travelling.

However, manager Liam Kearns says a number of new young players have impressed in training.

He says some may feature against the Royals….

Throw in on Sunday is at 2pm, and there’ll be full live coverage of the game here on Tipp FM in association with Casey’s Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir Business Park, Cahir.