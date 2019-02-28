Tipp gear up for Cork clash

Tipperary senior footballers have to play Cork with the hand they’ve been dealt.

That’s the view of their manager Liam Kearns who’ll be missing a raft of players going into the crucial league encounter on Saturday.

The sides meet at Semple Stadium, with Cork bottom of the Division 2 table and Tipperary just above them.

Liam Kearns says they’ll press on with the players that are available…

We’ll have live commentary of Saturday’s game here on Tipp FM in association with Kevin O’Leary Opel, Clonmel.