Tipp senior footballers will be well prepared and ready to go in the opening round of the Munster Senior Football Championship.

That’s the view of former midfielder George Hannigan, who says the disappointment of relegation to Division 3 of the League will linger for another week or two.

The Premier spent much of the campaign without some stalwart players due to injury.

However, the Shannon Rovers man believes Tipp will be back with a point to prove in the Championship…