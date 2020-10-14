Tipp footballers target morale boost against Offaly

Tipperary’s senior footballers will be aiming to secure their Division 3 status for next year as they face into crucial games at home to Offaly and away to Leitrim.

Sunday’s game against Offaly in Semple Stadium will be broadcast live here on Tipp FM in association with Casey Tiles, Cahir Business Park, Cahir.

A win in both games would achieve that but manager David Power says it would also gain momentum ahead of their Munster quarter-final against Clare on November 1st.

“If we can go on and beat Offaly and beat Leitrim that would set us up nicely then for the Clare match and I think momentum is going to be so important.”

“And I can see big shock results throughout the country – I think this could be a year for the underdog.”

“If we can build up the right momentum – and that’s beating Offaly on Sunday and then going up to Leitrim.”