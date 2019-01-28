Tipp footballers suffer difficult defeat

The Tipperary footballers suffered a difficult league opener in Navan yesterday, as the home side won 0-15 to 1-8.

Meath went in at the break 0-7 to 1-2 clear with the goal coming from a Conor Sweeney penalty late in the half as Tipp played into a strong breeze.

Meath coped well against the wind in the second half and held their advantage on the scoreboard going down the home straight.

A second yellow for Steven O Brien and playing without a number of regulars meant Tipp had a mountain to climb late on and the royals finished the stronger side.

After the game Tipp manager Liam Kearns told Tipp FM Sport his side put in a decent performance but two incidents went against Tipp and that affected the outcome.