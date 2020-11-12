Tipp footballers making the most of break ahead of Munster final

Tipperary Senior Football manager David Power says it’s “massive” to have a week off ahead of the Munster final against Cork.

Tipp’s win over Limerick in last Saturday’s semi-final was their fourth competitive game in 20 days, as they backed up two League wins with two more in the Championship.

They’ll take on Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the Munster decider on Sunday week, after the Rebels stunned Kerry in the other semi.

David Power says that having an extra week to prepare is crucial after their busy schedule.

“It’s massive to have that week off – even from my own point of view because really match preparation starts from that Monday so for the last 3 or 4 weeks it’s been really hard going but really enjoyable at the same time.”

“I suppose when you’re winning it’s brilliant but this week is crucial. We can get all the media stuff done and get everything done. I think the big thing is we have to embrace it – look, it’s a long time since Tipperary won a Munster Senior Football final.”

Meanwhile Cork manager Ronan McCarthy says they’re waiting for permission to play Mark Keane in next week’s football final.

Keane is contracted to AFL side Collingwood, and due to return to Melbourne in early December.

McCarthy says they’re waiting for a response from Collingwood regarding Keane’s availability for the meeting with Tipperary on Sunday week.