Tipp footballers maintain promotion push

It was two for two for Tipperary at Semple yesterday as the Senior Footballers also secured victory in their league clash with Louth.

Liam Kearns’ men secured Division 2 action next season and possible promotion after breezing past the Wee County by 2-17 to 0-09.

Conor Sweeney clocked up 7 points including five from frees while the goals came courtesy of Michael Quinlivan and Bill Maher who also put a point each on the scoreboard.

There were also points from Liam McGrath, Steven O’Brien, Jason Lonergan, Brian Fox and Kevin O’Halloran.

Tipperary Senior Football manager Liam Kearns believes a strong start really stood to them.