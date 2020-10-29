Tipp footballers looking to clear first hurdle in Munster championship

The Tipperary senior footballers have “nothing to lose” this weekend according to manager David Power.

They meet Clare this Sunday in the Munster quarter final.

Tipp are on the opposite side of the draw to Kerry and Cork, and a win against Clare would set up a semi-final with either Waterford or Limerick.

Speaking to Tipp FM David Power said while Clare pose a huge threat, his men will have no fear.

“At the end of the day next Sunday we have nothing to lose – go out there, play and let’s see who is the best because we have absolutely nothing to fear in one way.”

“Clare will be a very strong challenge – for the last couple of years they’ve been knocking on the door of getting to a Munster final. I suppose Clare, Waterford, Limerick and Tipp there is an opportunity for one of those teams to get to a Munster final this year.”

Throw-in is at 1 o’clock in Semple Stadium on Sunday.

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir Business Park, Cahir.