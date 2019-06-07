Tipp footballers look to get season back on track against Down

Following a lacklustre performance against Limerick last month Tipp will be hoping to get their season back on track this Sunday.

The Premier footballers bowed out of the Munster Championship at the first hurdle and now face into a qualifier against Down.

Chair of the Friends of Tipperary Football Michael Power says Tipp will be hoping to atone for the disappointment of the loss to Limerick.

The Friends of Tipperary Football are running a bus to Newry on Sunday – the details are available on their website.