Tipp footballers look ahead following defeat

Tipperary senior footballers are looking ahead to having a strong championship campaign, following a heartbreaking loss to Cavan yesterday in Division 2 of the National Football League.

A win would have seen the Premier promoted to Division 1 – but they’re now set to remain in Division 2 next year.

They have to still play Down in their final round robin game – however, the defeat yesterday means the game is a dead rubber for Tipperary.

Speaking after yesterday’s game, Tipp selector Shane Stapleton says it’s a pity they couldn’t get over the line…