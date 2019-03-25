Tipp footballers hoping injury concerns will ease

Tipperary will hope to have a full strength squad for the Munster Senior Football Championship opener in May.

The Premier were plagued with injuries through the League campaign which culminated in defeat at home to Clare yesterday and relegation to Division 3 for next year.

Manager Liam Kearns says having a fully fit Michael Quinlivan among others will have a huge bearing on their performance.

Tipp face Limerick in the Munster Senior Football Championship quarter-final in Semple Stadium on Saturday May 11th.