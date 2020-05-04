Tipp footballers focused on maintaining fitness

Tipperary senior football manager David Power says his squad are continuing to train 4 to 5 times a week.

The former All-Ireland minor winning manager told Tipp FM that the players were in good spirits and enjoying the different training schedule set out by management.

He said the squad are in a positive mindset despite having to train individually.

“They’re doing four or five sessions a week.”

“They do their Zoom session every Tuesday night which they love.”

“So they are keeping fit and I suppose from a football point of view we can’t really do much but from a strength & conditioning point of view we definitely can.”

“But look the lads are staying very very positive and its good for their mental health that they have a programme every week of four or five things to do.”