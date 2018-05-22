Tipp footballers focus on Cork challenge

Tipperary senior football manager Liam Kearns says it’s time to focus on their Munster semi-final against Cork.

There has been much talk of the quick turnaround Tipp face following their win over Waterford in the opening game of the championship last Saturday night.

Liam Kearns was scathing in his criticism of the fact Cork had plenty of time to prepare for next Saturdays game at Semple Stadium.

However speaking on last nights Extra Time he said they now need to put that behind them and face the challenge ahead.