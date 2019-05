Tipperary’s senior footballers will soon be entering the last chance saloon as they go up against Down in the All Ireland qualifiers.

Following their disappointing performance in the League and the shock defeat to Limerick in the opening game of the Munster Championship each game from now on is a must win encounter.

Tipp FM analyst Tom McGrath says this will definitely focus the players minds.

That game takes place in Páirc Esler in Newry on Sunday, June 9 at 2pm.