Tipp senior footballers make the journey to Newbridge this weekend, in a must-win game if they’re to avoid a relegation battle.

Kildare provide tough opposition, but haven’t had the best run of form in the league.

Tipp manager Liam Kearns says Kildare won’t be happy with how their campaign has gone.

Throw in on Saturday in Newbridge is at 2:30, and we’ll have live updates of the game here on Tipp FM in association with Topline Clearys Hardware, Carrick On Suir.