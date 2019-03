Tipp football manager Liam Kearns has stressed the importance of beating Clare in the National Football League this weekend.

The Premier lost to Kildare in Newbridge on Saturday, leaving them in a must win relegation battle with the Banner on Sunday.

Kearns has highlighted that time is against them as ten members of his squad are out of action with injuries.

Speaking to Tipp-FM sport after the loss to the Lilywhites, the Tipp manager hoped they could overcome a tough Clare team.