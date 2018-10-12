Tipp footballers face Limerick in Munster championship opener

The draws were made last night for the 2019 provincial football championships.

Tipperary’s senior footballers begin their 2019 Munster campaign in a quarter final against Limerick.

Cork await the winner of that one in the semi finals.

While, on the other side of the draw, Kerry are aiming to win a seventh straight Munster title, and will face either Clare or Waterford in next year’s semi finals.

Leinster

Dublin’s quest for a ninth Leinster title in a row will begin with a quarter final against either Louth or Wexford.

A potential semi final will one of Kildare, Longford or Wicklow will follow.

Connacht

James Horan’s first Championship game back in charge of Mayo will be away to New York, with a semi final against either Leitrim or Roscommon in prospect.

Galway’s defence of their provincial crown begins against London, with Sligo lying in wait in the semi finals.

Ulster

2018’s beaten All Ireland finalists Tyrone face a long road back to Croke Park – they have an Ulster preliminary round meeting with Derry, before a potential quarter final with Antrim.

Mickey Harte’s side could face reigning Ulster champions Donegal in the semi finals.

Donegal first must see off Fermanagh in the quarter finals.