Tipp footballers determined to get League campaign back on track

A win on Sunday for Tipperary against Donegal would put Tipperary right back in the mix.

That’s the view of senior football captain Conor Sweeney, who is hopeful his side can move from the bottom of the table in Division 2.

Donegal sit at the top of the table – the only team on 4 points with 2 wins in 2 weeks.

However, the division is close with 4 draws already – and Conor Sweeney says a win on Sunday could change their fortunes.

Throw in at Semple Stadium on Sunday is at 2pm

The game will be broadcast live here on Tipp FM, in association with Kevin O’ Leary Opel Clonmel.