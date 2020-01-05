Tipp footballers building for League campaign

Tipperary will hope to bounce back from their defeat to Cork when they host Kerry this afternoon in the McGrath Cup.

The last time Tipp beat Kerry in Senior Football was in the same competition back in 2005.

David Powers’s side were well beaten by the Rebels in Mallow last Thursday night going down on a 3-19 to 14 point scoreline.

However Tommy Toomey from the Tipp management team says their focus is very much on the upcoming National League.

Throw in for this afternoons Tipp – Kerry McGrath Cup fixture is at 2 o’clock in Clonmel.