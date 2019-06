Tipp senior footballers face a tough game against Down in the first round of the qualifiers this weekend.

An early exit from the Munster championship at the hands of Limerick has left Tipp in a battle to stay in contention for a spot in the Super 8s.

Tipp will fancy their chances, but Down are expected to go into the game as favourites, especially with home advantage.

Tipp FM analyst and former Tipp footballer Conor O’Dwyer says it’s big game after the disappointment against Limerick.