Tipp football structure must be looked at – McGeever

The structure of Tipperary football needs to be examined according to former Minor manager Charlie McGeever.

The county board is in the process of selecting a new senior football manager following the departure of Liam Kearns after Tipp bowed out of the All Ireland series.

The county had made considerable progress in recent years reaching the All Ireland semi-finals in 2016.

Donegal native McGeever led the Tipp Minors to the All Ireland final in 2015.

Speaking on Tipp FM’s Extra Time he said a number of key decisions need to be made.