Tipp football clubs attractive to top managers

Football clubs in Tipperary are experiencing a surge in popularity amongst top managers.

Both Arravale Rovers and Ardfinnan this year attracted managers who’ve mentored county sides.

Cork’s Conor Counihan managed the Tipp town side – he previously guided the Rebels to an All Ireland title.

While Kerry’s John Evans has led the charge for Ardfinnan to make the county senior football final this year.

He previously managed Tipp and Roscommon, and is current Wicklow manager.

Enda O’Sullivan of Tipp football committee says the calibre of manager the club scene is attracting shows Tipp football is on the up..