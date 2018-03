Tipp senior footballers aren’t even considering promotion as a possibility at this stage of the National Football League.

They travel to Down this weekend in the penultimate game of the league group stages, with a trip to table toppers Cavan a week later.

Liam Kearns says Down have been unlucky with their results so far and they’ll make for tough opposition for the Premier.

Speaking following Tipp’s victory over Louth, he said the next 2 games up north will be massive tests.