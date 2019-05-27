Tipp to face Down in qualifiers

Dates, times, and venues will be confirmed tomorrow for the first round qualifiers in the All-Ireland senior football championship.

Tipperary will head north to play Down.

Elsewhere neighbours Monaghan and Fermanagh will meet, Louth will take on Antrim, Wexford will take on Division 4 winners Derry, Leitrim have been drawn to face Wicklow, Offaly face London, and Westmeath – who were beaten by Laois yesterday – will go up against Waterford.

The only team yet to know their opponents are Carlow, who will face either Kildare or Longford.

The games are to be played over the weekend of 8-9 June.

Tipperary lost out to Limerick in the opening round of the Munster championship, and had a poor league campaign

Their coach Shane Stapleton says they need to get over the line in a game…