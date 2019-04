Tipperary go up against a talented Clare side in their second game of the Munster Minor Football Championship tomorrow evening.

Tipp had a comprehensive 18 point win over Waterford first time out while Clare had 14 points to spare over Limerick.

Clare midfielder Eoin Rouine says the Banner side are working well together.

Throw-in is at 6.45 tomorrow evening at Cusack Park in Ennis – we’ll have live updates here on Tipp FM.