Tipp ETB progress to Munster Inter-Firms Championship

Tipperary ETB are the Tipperary Inter-firms Football Champions for 2018 after they overcame Clonmel based Boston Scientific in the final in Littleton last night.

The ETB looked to overturn last years result between the same sides and ground out an early lead going in 0-8 to 0-4 up at the break.

In the second half that lead was extended with the last four points coming from the victors as Stephen Buckley played a captains part ensuring the ETB ran out 0-13 to 0-7 winners.

The side managed by Charlie McGeever, Claire Fox and Peter Creedon will now go on and represent Tipperary in the Munster Inter-firms Senior Football Championship.