A battling 14-man Tipperary were fully deserving of a share of the spoils with Down in the opening round of the National Football League Division 3 on Sunday.

David Power’s side put in a tremendous effort in the second half and might even have sneaked an unlikely win with a little more composure in front of goals.

It finished 10 points apiece at the Clonmel Sportsfield.

The Tipp manager was happy with his teams fitness levels and said the point earned could be crucial at the end of the league.